Cleveland Postcard Contest

I've had this image laying around on the desktop for a while, not knowing what to do with it, until my friend convinced me to enter it in a postcard contest. Very strange image to promote your city, to say the least. My roommate (whose humor is unmatchable) came up with the tag line.

Update: Won!

Posted on Apr 15, 2012
