Luis

Mail Form

Luis
Luis
  • Save
Mail Form mac html css mail php javascript ajax form animation
Download color palette

Added this Mac OS X like Mail form to my website, no more mailto links. Also take a look on the attachment function, works best in Safari (css animations!).

PS: If you also don't like mailto links but don't have time to set up your own form, you can try out Carri.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 15, 2012
Luis
Luis

More by Luis

View profile
    • Like