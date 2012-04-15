Pendar Yousefi

Mahimoto

Pendar Yousefi
Pendar Yousefi
  • Save
Mahimoto mahimoto turquoise identity m circle round minimal
Download color palette

cool, sort of reminds me of this concept I did for a personal logo last year. yours is much nicer of course.

Drib
Rebound of
Mend
By Scott Hill
View all tags
Posted on Apr 15, 2012
Pendar Yousefi
Pendar Yousefi
biased towards action

More by Pendar Yousefi

View profile
    • Like