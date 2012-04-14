Sidebar UI elements

Antonio Capuozzo

A little sneak peak from my last project.
It shows a price filter with jQuery slider selector, and the old good tabbed menu in a new version with icons only.
Feedbacks are welcome, more screenshots to come!

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
