iPad App Containers - Color Exploration

Brad Haynes for Salesforce Design
blue navy panel icons text field form sidebar header texture gradient app ui ipad salesforce
Just messing with some iPad layout treatments. Dark sidebar with light main content area. Going for a good balance in flatness, textures and color.

