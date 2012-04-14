Jonas Hoffmann

Arduino (F)UNO

arduino led
Ok, this is nothing graphical like you are used to see on dribbble, but this is what I'm woking on right now. Or better, playing with.
My goal is to build an LED-matrix and make a custom pixelfont, so it has something to display.

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
