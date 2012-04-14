Chris Mizen

typography decorative decorative type capital letter
A decorative capital L for the start of a story in my latest project. Based on the Bold Uppercase L from Minion Pro, which is the typeface used for the body copy.

Posted on Apr 14, 2012
