Anthony Faconti

Wedding invitation

Anthony Faconti
Anthony Faconti
  • Save
Wedding invitation wedding invitation purple
Download color palette

Designing wedding invitations for some friends. They're designed on postcards and this is the front as they come out of the envelope.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Anthony Faconti
Anthony Faconti

More by Anthony Faconti

View profile
    • Like