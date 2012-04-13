Pam Wishbow

Flighty

Pam Wishbow
Pam Wishbow
  • Save
Flighty tattoo illustration painting teal feather wood
Download color palette

Painting I worked on for a Bear and Bird gallery show. I think I miht have to play with this style a lot more

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Pam Wishbow
Pam Wishbow

More by Pam Wishbow

View profile
    • Like