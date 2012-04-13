Megan Mead

Holiday Piece

Every year around Christmas time my company donates 5% of our profits to a charity or non-profit organization. We send out a little something to all of our clients as a "thank you" for helping us be able to give to others.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
