Lorraine Moreno

Skull

Lorraine Moreno
Lorraine Moreno
  • Save
Skull
Download color palette

While on a 6.5 conference call, i decided to illustrate this on one of our "breaks" Happy Friday the 13th.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Lorraine Moreno
Lorraine Moreno

More by Lorraine Moreno

View profile
    • Like