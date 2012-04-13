Bill Kenney
Focus Lab

Opencoach Results

Bill Kenney
Focus Lab
Bill Kenney for Focus Lab
Hire Us
  • Save
Opencoach Results opencoach navigation web design interface ui ux design branding ui design
Download color palette

A peek at the search results page. The main image is show in the rollover state with two calls to action.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Focus Lab
Focus Lab
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
Hire Us

More by Focus Lab

View profile
    • Like