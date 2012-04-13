Jonathan Atkinson

Bee Bee HTML 5

Jonathan Atkinson
Jonathan Atkinson
  • Save
Bee Bee HTML 5 portfolio lightbox clean css3
Download color palette

And another snap this time of the css3 borders around the images in the filterable portfolio section that once clicked open the lightbox or click title for portfolio details page - I quickly threw together some artsy images for the portfolio :)

Now available on ThemeForest as HTML - thanks for everyone's feedback!

42c7461adba33ea7cbfecd6880801215
Rebound of
Bee Bee HTML 4
By Jonathan Atkinson
View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Jonathan Atkinson
Jonathan Atkinson

More by Jonathan Atkinson

View profile
    • Like