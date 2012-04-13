Eduard Dimasov

Levelup

Eduard Dimasov
Eduard Dimasov
  • Save
Levelup logotype branding latin letters
Download color palette

Logo for Internet broadcast about people and their thoughts that makes us level up! ;-) Full review at http://www.behance.net/gallery/Levelup/3639893

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Eduard Dimasov
Eduard Dimasov

More by Eduard Dimasov

View profile
    • Like