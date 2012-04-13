Fraser Davidson

Giants Idea

I've always had a thing about generating a secondary mark for New York. The Giants is such a great name, it feels like it needs something other than the NY (a poor cousin to the Yankees mark) to give the brand meaning.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
