My brother and I just launched our second digital music bundle sale at Soundsupp.ly. Basically it's a flash sale for music (yes like macheist, humbleindiebundle, etc). Every band gets a cut of the $15 bundle and you get a bunch of amazing new music. Not trying to comment on piracy here, just trying to make it enticing to support bands and maybe discover some new music in the process. We think that's a pretty good deal for everyone.
Drop #2 features albums by some of my favorites like Jeremy Enigk (of Sunny Day Real Estate), Owen, and TW Walsh.
Check it out and let me know what you think!: Soundsupp.ly