Cathe Huynh-Sison

Lulu Singing Birthday Song

Lulu Singing Birthday Song character greetings character design
Meet Lulu — a sassy, energetic little girl with a lot on her mind. I created this character some time ago for a greeting card concept, but now working on developing a whole world for her with a tight-knit group of friends, critters, etc. — for possible character licensing. She still needs a body (in-progress)!

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
