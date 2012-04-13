Gabe Abadilla

Double U

Gabe Abadilla
Gabe Abadilla
Hire Me
  • Save
Double U serif corporate circle infographic
Download color palette

Homepage design for a global investment firm

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Gabe Abadilla
Gabe Abadilla
The Future is Bright
Hire Me

More by Gabe Abadilla

View profile
    • Like