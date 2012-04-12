Raji Purcell

Attempts At Flight Touch Interface

Raji Purcell
Raji Purcell
  • Save
Attempts At Flight Touch Interface interactive ui ux interface game attempts flight exhibition exhibition design mock up touch touch screen
Download color palette

I've been adding onto and updating projects lately. I decided to a overhaul on my Attempts At Flight exhibition touch interfaces. See the whole picture here http://bit.ly/aaflightin and the whole project here http://bit.ly/aaflight.

96642b7e36b96275a2ae1d9d225c0c3a
Rebound of
Failed Attempts At Flight Exhibition Logo WIP
By Raji Purcell
Raji Purcell
Raji Purcell

More by Raji Purcell

View profile
    • Like