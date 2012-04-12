brian buschmann

talkto: App - do you carry starter screen

brian buschmann
brian buschmann
  • Save
talkto: App - do you carry starter screen talkto app ios iphone
Download color palette

One of the a new message 'Text starters' UIs from my lastest work on talkto. There are suggested Text starters that do different things, this one when tapped highlights the word so it can be easily typed over. Launched yesterday in Boston (talkto: Boston).

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
brian buschmann
brian buschmann

More by brian buschmann

View profile
    • Like