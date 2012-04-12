Laura (Foster) Griebenow

Tracker Graph Area

Laura (Foster) Griebenow
Laura (Foster) Griebenow
  • Save
Tracker Graph Area graphs trackers website ui
Download color palette

Top chart shows data for a one week period of time, lower slider shows data over the entire period of time, allows user to slide over to previous / next weeks data. Campaign data and regular data shown with different colors to differentiate the data.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Laura (Foster) Griebenow
Laura (Foster) Griebenow
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Laura (Foster) Griebenow

View profile
    • Like