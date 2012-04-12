Sven Read

It can be difficult to follow different chat windows across different desktops. So I stuck a notifications button up in the navigation. On hover it reveals which of your chats has news for you and you can jump directly into it. On the bottom right you can catch a glimps of our notes widget (we call it the dropbox :)...).

The dropdown template we now use inside the navigation was coded by Jan Wagner (http://dribbble.com/jan-wagner).

