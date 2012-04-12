Wasim Shahzad

Loading Bar

Wasim Shahzad
Wasim Shahzad
  • Save
Loading Bar loading progress glow futuristic
Download color palette

Hi Guys, This is my first Shot. Thanks to Asif Aleem (http://dribbble.com/asifaleem) for the invitation.
Hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 12, 2012
Wasim Shahzad
Wasim Shahzad

More by Wasim Shahzad

View profile
    • Like