Aperture Wall 1

Taylor Cohron
Taylor Cohron
Aperture Wall 1 aperture portal games blue glossy text wallpaper carbon fiber text styles
*Hello, this is Cave Johnson speaking, and I'd like to introduce the newest innovation of Aperture Science. Our Glowing Combustible Signage. At first, the test subject sees an attractive glowing sign, then BOOM, they're dead. They won't know what hit em'. Well, minus the side effect of zombies. But don't worry, we'll fix that.

Download: http://cl.ly/FmGI

The Aperture Logo is property of Valve Inc.

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Taylor Cohron
Taylor Cohron

