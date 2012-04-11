Aperture Wall 1

*Hello, this is Cave Johnson speaking, and I'd like to introduce the newest innovation of Aperture Science. Our Glowing Combustible Signage. At first, the test subject sees an attractive glowing sign, then BOOM, they're dead. They won't know what hit em'. Well, minus the side effect of zombies. But don't worry, we'll fix that.

The Aperture Logo is property of Valve Inc.