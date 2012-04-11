Rett Martin

Cyclosaur: T-Rex Penny Farthing

Cyclosaur: T-Rex Penny Farthing
Working on Team Clockwork shirts for this year's MS150 ride. Any ideas on what to call the T-Rex Penny Farthing? Typennyfarthing Rex?

