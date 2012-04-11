Matthew Sanders

New Design Section

design tab ui ux interface interaction group collection light lightcms switch toolbar css3 animation query clean fireworks dark
Sneak peak of the new design tab.

Video — http://youtu.be/14gNkmSfIVs

Blog post here — http://www.lightcms.com/brand-new-design-section-coming-to-lightcms

