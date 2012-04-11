David Cheng

David Cheng
David Cheng
AWHPA Logo (unchosen) logo gradient bird tree women leaves
Logo mark I recommended, but the client didn't end up picking.

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
David Cheng
David Cheng

