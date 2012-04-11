Derek Hart

Dubai Incentive Logo

Derek Hart
Derek Hart
  • Save
Dubai Incentive Logo logo dubai ribbon shield blue
Download color palette

This is an example of the type of logos I get the pleasure of creating at work. Every incentive program gets its own personal look-and-feel, started off by a logo I create to fit the destination. Fun times!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 11, 2012
Derek Hart
Derek Hart

More by Derek Hart

View profile
    • Like