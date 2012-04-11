Roger Strunk

T-MINUS Bonus Content

T-MINUS Bonus Content illustration vector stars space rocket aiga book satellite orbit icons
Some icons from an e-mail I worked up last night for T-MINUS. Gonna have a bookmaking workshop, copyright lecture, and some studio tours the day before the event.

Posted on Apr 11, 2012
