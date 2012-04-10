Joshua Bullock

Toodles 27: Patriot

Toodles 27: Patriot sketch illustration hand drawn lettering toodles inked
Playing around some different mark versions. Kind of digging the top and bottom but there's some similar elements in several of the letterforms. Tuesday doodles ftw...namely b/c I have more meetings on Tuesdays than any other day of the week. Easier to keep my mind from wandering if I'm doodling something. ;)

Posted on Apr 10, 2012
