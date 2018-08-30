Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zach Minard

Ancient Ruins

Zach Minard
Zach Minard
Ancient Ruins denver packaging label coin mayan pyramid lettering illustration beer
A new label for on of my Cerebral Brewing favorites. A super decadent Imperial Chocolate Stout, perfect for a winter's night in Colorado.

Posted on Aug 30, 2018
Zach Minard
Zach Minard
Designer & Illustrator At Home In The Wilderness.
