Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Roxana Carabas

Hips - Pricing page

Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Hire Me
  • Save
Hips - Pricing page website web vector ux ui flat icons design branding redesign
Download color palette

Here's our next page in the Hips project, the Pricing page. Not sure about the fee summary on the main card, what do you guys think?

Email: roxanacarabas8@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/roxanacarabas

View all tags
Posted on Sep 3, 2018
Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Elegant UX Design for complex systems
Hire Me

More by Roxana Carabas

View profile
    • Like