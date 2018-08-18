7
Sprocket iOS 1.2 Redesign Implementation WIP

Working on the redesigned UI and adding the ability to buy bikes people put up for sale on the Android client. Still work to do with bugs and position of elements but im starting to get really excited to see this live soon!

Posted on Aug 18, 2018
Retrograhic
