Rosaparks Paris France

Rosaparks Paris France food illustration food milkshake hamburger hamburgers crosshatch resuk logo design illustration
Together with Bijdevleet, we designed 3 graphics for Rosaparks restaurant in Paris france.

The signs look awesome guys!

https://www.rosaparks.fr/

