Damian Kidd

Megaphone

Damian Kidd
Damian Kidd
  • Save
Megaphone branding logo mark symbol m letter m megaphone fibonacci golden ratio
Download color palette

Something else I am working on!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2012
Damian Kidd
Damian Kidd
Designer Dad

More by Damian Kidd

View profile
    • Like