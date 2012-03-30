Justin Nottke

Phantom

Justin Nottke
Justin Nottke
Hire Me
  • Save
Phantom tshirt illustration shirt anatomy arm grunge body band shirt
Download color palette

WIP of a band tshirt that's centered around a track named 'Phantom Feels.'

View all tags
Posted on Mar 30, 2012
Justin Nottke
Justin Nottke
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Justin Nottke

View profile
    • Like