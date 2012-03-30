Scott Holtog

Delicious Science

Delicious Science beer science tee shirt
I've been kicking around this "Delicious Science" shirt idea for a couple months now but never had anything to show for it. Yesterday, I saw a sweet science tee on Svpply, https://svpply.com/item/1267731/Science__Mens_Tee, and thought I'd take the atom idea a step further and slap a pint in the middle of it.

Posted on Mar 30, 2012
