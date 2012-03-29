Download this color palette

Dribbble

You can now click the color drop icon to download the shot's color palette as an Adobe Photoshop Color swatch (.aco) file. Choose "Load Swatches..." from Photshop's Swatches pane. Boom.

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
