Wes O'Haire

Starting the redesign

Wes O'Haire
Wes O'Haire
  • Save
Starting the redesign redesign hero header
Download color palette

Starting the redesign of our site. This is gonna be quite a project.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Wes O'Haire
Wes O'Haire

More by Wes O'Haire

View profile
    • Like