Jason Taylor

tWit id

Jason Taylor
Jason Taylor
  • Save
tWit id jason taylor logo type icon id custom typography
Download color palette

A while back I worked on some rebranding for “this Week in tech” or “tWit” (twit.tv) as they’re known. This was one of my favorites that didn’t make the cut.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Jason Taylor
Jason Taylor

More by Jason Taylor

View profile
    • Like