HTML5 / jQuery turntable

vinyl lp turntable html css jquery
First of all, a huge thanks to @kevinka for inviting me to Dribbble. I'm super excited to be a part of this amazing community.

So this is my first shot on Dribbble. A nice and clean vinyl turntable. But that's not all. I've teamed up with a dev to make it from PSD to an actual working turntable! Check it out:

www.dahndesigns.net/vinyl/

Please use Firefox or Chrome, Safari is messy, and I won't even start about IE.

What do you think? :)

Posted on Mar 29, 2012
