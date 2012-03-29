HTML5 / jQuery turntable

First of all, a huge thanks to @kevinka for inviting me to Dribbble. I'm super excited to be a part of this amazing community.

So this is my first shot on Dribbble. A nice and clean vinyl turntable. But that's not all. I've teamed up with a dev to make it from PSD to an actual working turntable! Check it out:

www.dahndesigns.net/vinyl/

Please use Firefox or Chrome, Safari is messy, and I won't even start about IE.

What do you think? :)