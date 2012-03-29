John Choura

Hello For Everyone

John Choura
John Choura
Hire Me
  • Save
Hello For Everyone hello hello for everyone yahweh genesis
Download color palette

About 8 months ago i started a project called Hello For Everyone where everyday I would design a visual for a different way to say hello. It was a fun creative habit, and i ended up exploring a great many styles. I went for 79 days, and have been on pause since. This shot was for how YHWH says hello.

Thinking about starting back up soon!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
John Choura
John Choura
Professional designer, amatuer human
Hire Me

More by John Choura

View profile
    • Like