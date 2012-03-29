Olga Vasik

bike

Olga Vasik
Olga Vasik
Hire Me
  • Save
bike illustration vector icon simple texture old-fashioned motocross bike
Download color palette

just draw a bike for logo and decided to make a rebound )

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Olga Vasik
Olga Vasik
Lettering, branding and type design. Available for freelance
Hire Me

More by Olga Vasik

View profile
    • Like