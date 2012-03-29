Morgan Allan Knutson

Crop it like it's hot.

Morgan Allan Knutson
Morgan Allan Knutson
  • Save
Crop it like it's hot. guitar retina ios
Download color palette

Here's a taste of little app we're working on in our free time @hypercompact.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Morgan Allan Knutson
Morgan Allan Knutson

More by Morgan Allan Knutson

View profile
    • Like