Cody Christensen-Knowles

Don't get more confused

Cody Christensen-Knowles
Cody Christensen-Knowles
  • Save
Don't get more confused circles triangles geometric shapes type typography
Download color palette

Playing around with some basic shapes.

Fc471b4fac51aa92587c9accc88df47c
Rebound of
Don't get confused
By Cody Christensen-Knowles
View all tags
Posted on Mar 29, 2012
Cody Christensen-Knowles
Cody Christensen-Knowles

More by Cody Christensen-Knowles

View profile
    • Like