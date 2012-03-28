Jeffrey Jorgensen

Secret Project

Jeffrey Jorgensen
Jeffrey Jorgensen
Hire Me
  • Save
Secret Project ui project web buttons interface
Download color palette

I've been working on a "secret" project for a little while now. Unfortunately, this is all I can show of it right now until we have an approved design concept. The shot is of the fixed-left navigation and logo, and a bit of the actual application interface on the right. I would love any feedback that anyone can provide!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Jeffrey Jorgensen
Jeffrey Jorgensen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jeffrey Jorgensen

View profile
    • Like