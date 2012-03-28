Brandon Burkeen

Sticker from um logo design

Brandon Burkeen
Brandon Burkeen
  • Save
Sticker from um logo design sticker design detail logo texture
Download color palette

Just a sticker I made from the logo design in progress: http://dribbble.com/shots/488909-Logo-Design

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2012
Brandon Burkeen
Brandon Burkeen

More by Brandon Burkeen

View profile
    • Like