Playing Card Detail

Playing Card Detail faye co queen card playing heart spade vector illustration
Here's a detail shot of an illustration @DianeFayeZerr hired me to do! It was so rad working with her. The queen is modeled after her lovely mug.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Brand identity, type design and other odds and sods.
