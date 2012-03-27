Joshua Bullock

Toodles 25: The Modern Age

Toodles 25: The Modern Age sketch illustration hand drawn pencils lettering toodles
I've wanted to mess with some Bodoni-esque lettering for a while and I've been looking at images of old theaters and title screens recently. Lined up the italic angle of 'Age' with the word 'The' up top but I think I'd rather have it at a more extreme slant. Still a fun doodle exercise for the day.

Posted on Mar 27, 2012
