Matt Hryhorsky

Yes me Lion.

Matt Hryhorsky
Matt Hryhorsky
  • Save
Yes me Lion. lion geometric logo identity ilustration
Download color palette

Just a few lion heads I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2012
Matt Hryhorsky
Matt Hryhorsky
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Matt Hryhorsky

View profile
    • Like